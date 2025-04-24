Al Sharpton Prays With Wendy Williams During Visit, Vows To Help Her

Play video content TMZ.com

Al Sharpton just got done meeting with Wendy Williams at her assisted living facility ... and he says they prayed over her situation.

We got Al going in and out of the Coterie in New York City on Thursday -- the place Wendy likes to refer to as a "luxury prison" -- and our photog asked him about what he's doing to help Wendy and how she's holding up.

Wendy's fighting to get out of her guardianship and Al says they spent about 40 minutes together ... including time spent praying.

Al says she's doing well and was in good spirits when he visited ... and while he's reserved about what potential next steps are, he says he's wishing her the best.

Wendy hung out with Don Lemon earlier this month, and she's gone out a few times with her niece Alex ... so it's good to see her getting some social interaction outside the Coterie.