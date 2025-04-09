Wendy Williams' Guardian Blocks Her From Having Dinner with Niece, Lawyer

So much for Wendy Williams' guardian insisting Wendy is allowed to leave the confines of her assisted living facility to visit with family, because the guardian just torpedoed a night out with Wendy's niece ... according to sources with direct knowledge.

Wendy planned a night out with her niece, Alex Finnie and her new personal lawyer, famed attorney Joe Tacopina. They were going to have dinner at a New York City restaurant ... that is, until Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, put the kibosh on Wendy leaving the 5th floor of the facility, which Wendy calls "a luxury prison."

Interesting ... since the lawyer for Morrissey recently sent TMZ a letter, insisting Wendy was not being kept from her family and she could see them whenever she wanted. Well, it seems clear that's not the case.

It's unclear why Wendy was denied the right to dine with Alex and Joe, but it may have something to do with Wendy's strong desire to end the guardianship. Our sources say if the judge doesn't end the guardianship soon, Wendy will demand a jury trial and Joe will be her trial lawyer. That would put Joe squarely in opposition to the guardian.

As you know, Joe is a formidable force in a courtroom, most recently scoring a stunning win in the A$AP Rocky trial.