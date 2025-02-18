A$AP Rocky Not Guilty in Los Angeles Assault Trial

Play video content

The verdict in A$AP Rocky's assault trial was just announced -- Rocky has been found not guilty.

Rocky's partner and mother of his two sons, Rihanna, was sobbing, and gave Rocky's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, a big hug. As the jurors exited one by one, Rocky said to them ... "Thank you for saving my life."

The Los Angeles jury began deliberations Tuesday morning after closing arguments were completed Friday afternoon ... the rapper was charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, and Rocky would have faced a possible 24-year prison sentence if he were found guilty.

A$AP Rocky -- legal name Rakim Mayers -- was arrested in 2022, accused of firing a gun at former associate and friend A$AP Relli outside a hotel in Hollywood in 2021. Rocky turned down a plea deal from prosecutors last month.

Rocky's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, maintained his client could not have shot Relli -- legal name Terell Ephron -- because Rocky only carried a prop gun with him at the time. Relli testified his knuckles were scraped by a bullet.

Relli's testimony got heated at times ... with fireworks popping off between himself and Tacopina.

Rocky chose not to testify ... though his voice was heard in court when he yelled at his pal A$AP Twelvyy "Don't say!!!" when prosecutors asked him on the stand what "AWGE" stands for. AWGE is the name of Rocky's creative agency with "Fight Club"-level secrecy rules attached to it.

Rihanna played a background role in the proceedings -- prospective jurors were asked during the selection process whether they'd heard of A$AP or Rihanna, listened to their music, or downloaded any of their songs. A jury of seven women and five men were selected ... none of them Black.

