Rihanna Shows Up to Court With Kids as Closing Arguments Begin in A$AP Rocky Case

Rihanna's showing support for her man A$AP Rocky while his trial comes to an end ... pulling up to court on the day closing arguments are set to take place -- with her two kids in tow.

The singer-songwriter hopped out of a black SUV in front of the courthouse Thursday ... wearing a black leather jacket while her security held an umbrella to keep her out of the rain.

Her two children -- RZA and Riot -- came along with RiRi ... the first time they've been spotted going to court throughout this whole ordeal.

Rihanna didn't say anything on her way into court ... appearing pensive while she waited to hear the final arguments -- and possibly a verdict -- in the assault case.

As you know ... Rocky is on trial after his former friend A$AP Relli claimed Rocky beat him up, pulled a gun on him, and even allegedly shot him. Rocky has denied the claims -- with his lawyer Joe Tacopina saying he couldn't have shot Relli because the gun he's holding in a video allegedly showing the incident is a prop gun.

Rihanna has gone to court multiple times to show her support ... and, she's seen the trial get heated -- with Relli and Tacopina regularly getting into it on the stand.

It's not clear exactly when the verdict in this case is coming down ... but, Rocky could face up to 24 years in jail if convicted on both counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.