A$AP Rocky Assault Trial Begins in Downtown L.A. -- Watch Live

A$AP Rocky's felony assault trial got underway Friday morning ... days after the Grammy-nominated rapper rejected a plea deal. He faces a potential 24-year prison sentence if he's found guilty -- and, we're live streaming the whole thing.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, is addressing the judge in the downtown L.A. courtroom.

The two sides are arguing over evidence related to casings -- and, the judge has decided the defense is free to consult a firearms expert on the court's dime. However, no evidence was excluded, but nothing they argued over is allowed to be mentioned in their opening statements and they are bringing the jury in now.

Prosecutors addressed the jury first ... telling them that while the case may appear complicated on the outsidde, it's actually rather simple -- and, the prosecutor is pointing to videos allegedly showing Rocky allegedly threatening A$AP Relli.

Rihanna's was brought up by prosecutors in the first few minutes of their opening statement ... with the attorneys sharing a picture of Rocky and RiRi together at an event. As we told you, she was also mentioned during jury selection.

A$AP Rocky -- legal name Rakim Mayers -- is accused of firing a gun at a former associate at a hotel in Hollywood in 2021. He was charged in 2022 with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

As we told you ... Terell Ephron -- AKA A$AP Relli, part of the A$AP Mob -- claims Rocky threatened to kill him before the rapper allegedly pulled the trigger the night of the incident. Relli was treated at the time for a minor injury to his hand.

Juror will hear about three other A$AP members beside Rocky and Relli in this trial, prosecutors say -- A$AP Illz, A$AP Bari and A$AP 12vvy ... it's unclear in what context they will be mentioned.

Tacopina says the weapon was a prop gun -- a starter pistol -- Rocky used for show.

In the plea deal Rocky rejected, prosecutors offered him 180 days in jail, a seven-year suspended sentence, and three years on probation, in exchange for a guilty plea to one of the charges.

Tacopina told TMZ ... aside from the proposed plea bargain being a career-ender for his client, "He is not taking ANY PLEA, because he has always maintained his innocence."

Rocky pled not guilty to the charges in 2022 and was released on bond. Police had raided Rocky's home in 2022 shortly after he got back from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna, the mother of his 2 sons.