A$AP Rocky Turns Down Plea Deal, Headed for Trial on Gun Charges

Keep Your Plea Deal, We're Going to Trial

A$AP Rocky is headed for court on gun charges ... the Grammy-nominated rapper just turned down a plea deal from L.A. prosecutors, opting to face a jury trial instead.

L.A. County prosecutors offered him a deal -- if Rocky pled guilty to one of two felony charges, he'd serve 180 days in jail, and he'd get a seven-year suspended sentence, with three years on probation. But, AR told a judge today he's decided to decline to take the deal. Rocky could be sentenced to up to 24 years in jail if found guilty in a trial.

We caught AR on the way into court this morning, but he didn't offer any comment.

Rocky -- legal name Rakim Mayers -- is accused of firing a gun 4 times at a former friend at a hotel in Hollywood in 2021, accompanied by other men.

As we told you ... Terell Ephron, AKA A$AP Relli, part of the A$AP Mob -- has gone on record claiming Rocky threatened to kill him before he allegedly pulled the trigger that night. Relli was treated at the time for a minor injury to his hand.

Police raided Rocky's home in 2022 shortly after he got back from a trip to Barbados with his partner, Rihanna, the mother of his 2 sons. Rocky was charged in 2022 with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He pled not guilty and was released on bond.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, now says the weapon was a prop gun -- a starter pistol -- used for show.