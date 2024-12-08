Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Light Up Miami During Art Basel Amid Whirlwind Travel

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continued their string of high-profile appearances on Friday night, stepping out for a chic dinner date during Miami’s buzzing Art Basel weekend.

The power couple turned heads as they were photographed leaving upscale South Beach restaurant, Carbone. Rihanna sported a grunge-inspired mini dress featuring a ripped design, paired with matching distressed tights and sleek heels. Rocky opted for a cool and casual look, layering denim on denim on denim, finished with black shoes.

The Miami outing follows their appearance on the red carpet at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday. The duo also shared a kiss inside the event at Cipriani South Street, where Rocky was honored.

Their whirlwind itinerary didn’t stop there. On Monday, the couple made waves in London at the Fashion Awards 2024 held at Royal Albert Hall. Rocky took home the Cultural Innovator Award, recognizing his significant impact on global culture through fashion, music, and art.