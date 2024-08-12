Rihanna Hits Barbados Beach with A$AP Rocky and Sons

Rihanna's proving that, unlike most of us, she can have it all -- balancing being a billionaire business mogul with being a mom, and a very hands-on one, on vacay with A$AP Rocky and their kids.

The singer was shining bright like a diamond on a beach in her native Barbados ... where she and her rapper boo let 1-year-old Riot Rose and 2-year-old RZA dip their toes in the Caribbean over the weekend.

Rihanna rocked a sheer black maxi cover-up over her bikini, while A$AP was in peak dad mode as they splashed around and caught the sunset with their brood.

Clearly, Mama and Papa Bear are deep in the parenting game, and looks like they're happier than ever.

Don't get it twisted, though, RiRi can still party when she wants!

🚨 Rihanna acaba de chegar na Crop Over, em Barbados! pic.twitter.com/hDa2nXytxQ — Rihanna Online (@RihannaOnlineBR) August 5, 2024 @RihannaOnlineBR

We saw that last week when she got her carnival on while rocking a very revealing outfit for the annual Crop Over Festival.