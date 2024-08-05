Rihanna Spreads Wings at Crop Over Carnival in Barbados

Rihanna is not retiring from being an absolute beauty ... she's turning heads at a famous carnival in her homeland.

RiRi hit up the Crop Over Carnival in her native Barbados on Monday ... wearing a revealing ensemble complete with pink, orange and yellow-feathered wings.

🚨 Rihanna acaba de chegar na Crop Over, em Barbados! pic.twitter.com/hDa2nXytxQ — Rihanna Online (@RihannaOnlineBR) August 5, 2024 @RihannaOnlineBR

Rihanna's showing off her boobs here too ... as you can see, the girls are busting out of her bedazzled gold outfit.

We would give Rihanna the crown ... but it looks like she's already wearing one. A Caribbean queen, indeed.

Rihanna at Barbados Crop Over carnival 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/0iniz8NFzW — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) August 5, 2024 @TeamOfRihanna

It's the first time we've seen RiRi at the Crop Over Carnival since 2019 ... there was the pandemic and she's had 2 kids since then ... so this is a major comeback.

Rihanna's flanked by what appears to be members of the Barbados military ... and her muscle is armed with assault rifles.

The scene on the ground looks pretty crazy now that Rihanna's there ... people are flocking to her, trying to get close ... and she's pushing through some super crowded streets.