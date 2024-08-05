Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rihanna Spreads Wings at Crop Over Carnival in Barbados

rihanna Crop Over festival in Barbados
Rihanna is not retiring from being an absolute beauty ... she's turning heads at a famous carnival in her homeland.

RiRi hit up the Crop Over Carnival in her native Barbados on Monday ... wearing a revealing ensemble complete with pink, orange and yellow-feathered wings.

Rihanna's showing off her boobs here too ... as you can see, the girls are busting out of her bedazzled gold outfit.

We would give Rihanna the crown ... but it looks like she's already wearing one. A Caribbean queen, indeed.

It's the first time we've seen RiRi at the Crop Over Carnival since 2019 ... there was the pandemic and she's had 2 kids since then ... so this is a major comeback.

Rihanna's flanked by what appears to be members of the Barbados military ... and her muscle is armed with assault rifles.

The scene on the ground looks pretty crazy now that Rihanna's there ... people are flocking to her, trying to get close ... and she's pushing through some super crowded streets.

Rihanna's known for wearing some sexy outfits at the festival, a 200-year tradition marking the end of sugar cane season ... but this might take the cake.

