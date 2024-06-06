Rihanna Suggests She's Retiring Based on Her Telling Wardrobe

Rihanna is either sending a message or trolling with her fashion choice in the Big Apple ... and it's all about what's on her shirt.

RiRi hopped out of an SUV in New York City Thursday and walked past photogs in a graphic tee -- which has the words "I'm Retired" emblazoned across the front ... pretty interesting given that she hasn't released an album since 2016 and is now a mother of two.

Rihanna's fans are surely gonna read between the lines here ... and she didn't say much else as she made her way into a building, other than joking with a pap about Ozempic.

There's another phrase under the "I'm Retired" screen print, but it's hard to make out exactly what it all says ... RiRi seems to be holding her designer handbag over that part of the shirt on purpose.

In other words, it seems pretty clear she knows what she's doing -- and if the upper half of her shirt is any indication ... she might just be trying to tell us all something. The question, of course, is ... what??? On its face -- you could interpret this as ... sayonara music biz!

That probably isn't what's happening though -- especially since Rihanna recently teased new music ... promising it'd be well worth the wait. Again ... it's been 8 freaking years now.

Rihanna's also showing off a new hairstyle -- fitting for her new Fenty Hair enterprise -- but the shirt choice is probably going to have the internet going wild with speculation.