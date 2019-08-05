Rihanna Ruffles Feathers at Crop Over Carnival in Barbados

Mega

Rihanna is looking like the sexiest loofah in all the land as she celebrates the Crop Over Carnival in her native Barbados -- and if she's a little tamer this year, it's still a must-see event!

RiRi hit up the carnival Monday wearing this pink feather ensemble. No question about it ... the Caribbean queen rocked it. But, ya gotta admit ... her past outfits have been way more revealing.

Rihanna didn't attend last year's festivities -- a 200-year tradition that marks the end of the sugar cane season -- but fans were salivating at the thought of what she might wear when she announced last month she'd be returning this year.

If ya need a little refresher ... here's why anticipation was so high. Fact is, her outfits never disappoint.

Some might say Rihanna opted for this cute, less overtly sexy look because she's in a relationship. That doesn't track, though, because back in 2017, she was already dating billionaire Hassan Jameel when she wore the hell outta this banger:

That outfit was so fire ... even her most famous ex, Chris Brown, dropped an eye emoji on her Instagram post.