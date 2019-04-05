Rihanna's Dad Threatened with Lawsuit by Artist Claiming Fraud

Rihanna's dad is facing more legal blowback for allegedly pretending to rep her ... but this time, it's a social media star threatening to sue.
First, a little background ... you'll recall back in January, RiRi sued her pops, Ronald Fenty, claiming he's fraudulently profiting off her brand by falsely advertising himself as her rep through a talent development company called Fenty Entertainment.
That case is ongoing, but it appears to just be the tip of the iceberg. Harvey Justice -- aka Chef Henny -- is going after Ronald for doing exactly what Rihanna claims in her lawsuit.
Harvey's attorney, Alex Spiro, fired off a legal letter to Ronald claiming Ronald told Harvey multiple times he repped Rihanna.
What's more ... Harvey -- who made a name for himself on YouTube with more than 9 million views from parody videos, always showing him cooking with Hennessy -- claims Ronald told him Rihanna plays a central role in the company.
Harvey says he trusted Ronald so he signed with him back in April 2018 and was promised a $750k marketing budget but says he's only gotten $50k. Where's the rest? Harvey claims Ronald keeps telling him it's being held up by a South American investor.
The chef says he wants what he was promised plus additional damages ... or else.