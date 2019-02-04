Rihanna Mocks Super Bowl Watcher On Flight ... Supports Colin Kaepernick

Rihanna Mocks Super Bowl Watcher On Flight, Supports Colin Kaepernick

Newsflash to anyone who watched the Super Bowl -- you're officially beefing with Rihanna ... who not only didn't watch the snoozefest in Atlanta but mocked a dude on her flight who did.

RiRi was headed somewhere on a plane Sunday night (prolly somewhere awesome) when she apparently heard a 1st-class cabinmate ask for the Super Bowl to be put on.

She called the dude out on her Instagram Story ... putting a sign that said "weirdo" over his head, then posting a picture of Colin Kaepernick with a diss to anyone who watched the game.

Rihanna has been team Kap all the way in his battle with the NFL ... reportedly turning down an offer to perform in the Super Bowl because of the way she believes the league has treated Colin.

BTW -- calm down ... you can't even see the guy's face RiRi is talking about in the video, only the top of his head ... plus the guy is in 1st class ... he'll be just fine.