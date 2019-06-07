Rihanna Boatload O' Dough ... as the Rich Get Richer!!!

Rihanna Celebrates Forbes Honor on Vacay with Billionaire BF Hassan Jameel

EXCLUSIVE

Rihanna's latest crowning achievement calls for a yacht of fun ... off southern Italy's Amalfi Coast with her super-rich BF and a bunch of friends in tow.

RiRi, billionaire BF Hassan Jameel and several others hit up Positano, Italy and needed to cram into a small boat before pouring into a yacht for a little relaxation afloat the crystal blue waters.

The vacay comes on the heels of Forbes earlier this week naming Rihanna the wealthiest female musician in the world ... with an estimated fortune of about 600 MILLION BUCKS. Madonna was a close second at $570 mil and Celine Dion ($450M) and Beyonce ($400M) trailed behind.

Nevertheless ... pretty sure Rihanna's smile was all Hassan's doing. They've been going strong since 2017. His family, btw, is worth an estimated $2.2 billion as of 2017.

But, make no mistake ... Rihanna's the reason we can call them a true power couple.