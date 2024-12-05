Rihanna Agrees To Collab With Angel Reese At Awards Show

Play video content

Angel Reese shot her shot with Rihanna ... and it appears to have worked -- 'cause the two agreed to work together after meeting each other on Wednesday!!

The link happened at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City ... where the Chicago Sky star accepted the Style Influencer of the Year honors.

RiRi was there with her bae, A$AP Rocky ... and Reese totally lost it when they crossed paths.

The WNBA star shared the memorable moment on her Instagram story ... calling Rihanna "the Queen" and revealing her desire to become teammates.

Rihanna liked the idea ... replying, "Let's do it. I'm always ready!"

Partnering with Rihanna on anything is major ... she's one of the biggest pop stars of the century, launched several successful businesses including Fenty Beauty, and was declared a billionaire by Forbes in 2021.

Reese quickly became a fan favorite in the WNBA after going 7th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft ...sparking endorsement deals with brands like Reebok, Beats By Dre, and Reese's.