Angel Reese's $8K Monthly Rent A 'Decent Deal' In Chicago, Says Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran Angel Reese's $8K Rent ... A Steal In The Chi!!
Angel Reese's gripe over her WNBA salary not covering her Chicago rent certainly got folks talking ... but her situation could actually be MUCH worse -- 'cause Barbara Corcoran tells TMZ Sports paying $8,000 a month in the Windy City ain't too shabby!!
The Sky forward sparked a bit of backlash when she complained about her financial situation on Instagram Live ... claiming her WNBA check alone couldn't keep a roof over her head.
Fans quickly ripped Reese, claiming she was balling without a budget ... but Corcoran -- who also stars on "Shark Tank" -- said it might not be the case.
"$8,000 a month in Chicago, she's lucky she gets a kitchen for it," Corcoran -- founder of one of the most successful real estate brokerages in the country -- said in NYC.
"Thank God she's not moving to New York. Here, she'd pay $12,000 for the same apartment. So, it could be worse."
"It's a decent deal."
Corcoran -- who sold her real estate firm to NRT in 2001 -- thinks Reese's days renting will be over shortly, though ... saying she expects the hooper to look into buying a place of her own soon.
FYI, Reese makes money outside of her WNBA salary. The 22-year-old has multiple sponsorships ... and just inked a multi-year extension with Reebok.
So yeah, she'll be just fine.