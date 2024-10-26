Angel Reese's $8K Monthly Rent A 'Decent Deal' In Chicago, Says Barbara Corcoran

Play video content TMZSports.com

Angel Reese's gripe over her WNBA salary not covering her Chicago rent certainly got folks talking ... but her situation could actually be MUCH worse -- 'cause Barbara Corcoran tells TMZ Sports paying $8,000 a month in the Windy City ain't too shabby!!

The Sky forward sparked a bit of backlash when she complained about her financial situation on Instagram Live ... claiming her WNBA check alone couldn't keep a roof over her head.

Play video content

Fans quickly ripped Reese, claiming she was balling without a budget ... but Corcoran -- who also stars on "Shark Tank" -- said it might not be the case.

"$8,000 a month in Chicago, she's lucky she gets a kitchen for it," Corcoran -- founder of one of the most successful real estate brokerages in the country -- said in NYC.

"Thank God she's not moving to New York. Here, she'd pay $12,000 for the same apartment. So, it could be worse."

"It's a decent deal."

Corcoran -- who sold her real estate firm to NRT in 2001 -- thinks Reese's days renting will be over shortly, though ... saying she expects the hooper to look into buying a place of her own soon.

FYI, Reese makes money outside of her WNBA salary. The 22-year-old has multiple sponsorships ... and just inked a multi-year extension with Reebok.