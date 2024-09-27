Caitlin Clark Wins WNBA Rookie Of The Year Honors

Caitlin Clark just added an exclamation point to her stellar first WNBA season ... the league is naming her its Rookie of the Year!!

According to Shams Charania ... the W will announce the 22-year-old beat out Angel Reese for the honors at some point this postseason.

It, of course, shouldn't come as a huge surprise, as she tore up the league night in and night out -- all while helping guide the Indiana Fever to its first playoff berth since 2016.

In 40 games ... Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

Beyond that, she was the first-ever rookie to record 100 3-pointers in a single season ... and the first rookie to record a triple-double in WNBA history. She also set the mark for the rookie assist record and the rookie scoring record.

While Clark accomplished a lot in her rookie campaign ... it wasn't always smooth sailing. She was on the receiving end of some big blows from other players, who seemingly wanted to welcome her to the league with authority.

More recently ... she got involved in a spat with a fan who appeared to be heckling her from his courtside seat Wednesday night.

So far, the WNBA has announced Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson has earned MVP honors, while, while Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington has won Most Improved Player.