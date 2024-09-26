Caitlin Clark Gets Into Bizarre Spat With Courtside Fan

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Caitlin Clark Beefs With Courtside Fan ... Security Gets Involved

Caitlin Clark and a courtside fan got into such a bizarre tiff on Wednesday night ... security guards actually had to get involved in an apparent effort to cool things off.

The curious scene all unfolded in the first quarter of the Indiana Fever's playoff matchup with the Connecticut Sun ... following a foul call on the floor.

After appearing to exchange words with a man in the second row, Clark got the attention of the refs -- and pointed at the guy. She seemed pissed ... and moments later, arena officials tapped the man on his shoulder and escorted him away from the area.

Following a brief chat ... the man was reportedly allowed back in his seat -- and there didn't seem to be further issues.

Clark strangely was not asked directly about the incident -- but during a brief interview between the first and second quarters, she did say she needed to "stay focused about what's on the floor."

Clark and the Fever would go on to lose the game, 87-81 ... putting an end to the phenom's rookie season.

It was hardly the only notable moment the league had with its fans during the night ... as Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas accused Fever supporters of hurling racist commentary her way throughout the Sun's two-game series with Indy and beyond.

"In my 11-year career," she said following Wednesday night's victory, "I've never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base. It's unacceptable. Honestly."

The WNBA said in a statement a short time later that it "will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league."

The Sun will now move on to play Minnesota in its next playoff series.

As for Clark, she joked she might take up golf now that her first WNBA season is over.

