Caitlin Clark Gets Into Bizarre Spat With Courtside Fan

Caitlin Clark and a courtside fan got into such a bizarre tiff on Wednesday night ... security guards actually had to get involved in an apparent effort to cool things off.

The curious scene all unfolded in the first quarter of the Indiana Fever's playoff matchup with the Connecticut Sun ... following a foul call on the floor.

Security had a conversation with a fan after Caitlin Clark pointed them out to the ref.

After appearing to exchange words with a man in the second row, Clark got the attention of the refs -- and pointed at the guy. She seemed pissed ... and moments later, arena officials tapped the man on his shoulder and escorted him away from the area.

Following a brief chat ... the man was reportedly allowed back in his seat -- and there didn't seem to be further issues.

"Stay focused about what's on the floor."



"Stay focused about what's on the floor."

Caitlin Clark after a chippy first quarter in Game 2.

Clark strangely was not asked directly about the incident -- but during a brief interview between the first and second quarters, she did say she needed to "stay focused about what's on the floor."

Clark and the Fever would go on to lose the game, 87-81 ... putting an end to the phenom's rookie season.

It was hardly the only notable moment the league had with its fans during the night ... as Connecticut star Alyssa Thomas accused Fever supporters of hurling racist commentary her way throughout the Sun's two-game series with Indy and beyond.

Alyssa Thomas called out the hate that Sun players have faced from the Fever fanbase, saying she’s never experienced these type of racial comments before:



Alyssa Thomas called out the hate that Sun players have faced from the Fever fanbase, saying she's never experienced these type of racial comments before:

"It's uncalled for, and something needs to be done, whether it's them checking their fans, or the league."

"In my 11-year career," she said following Wednesday night's victory, "I've never experienced the racial comments from the Indiana Fever fan base. It's unacceptable. Honestly."

The WNBA said in a statement a short time later that it "will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league."

The Sun will now move on to play Minnesota in its next playoff series.