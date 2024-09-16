Caitlin Clark Hyped After Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Gets Butler Coaching Job

Caitlin Clark has a lot to celebrate this week ... 'cause shortly after she broke the record for most points by a WNBA rookie, her boyfriend got a new job at Butler -- as a coach!

The university announced on Monday it's hiring Connor McCaffery -- who previously worked on the Indiana Pacers staff -- to be an assistant on its men's basketball team ... and it said in a statement it's thrilled to welcome him to Bulldog Country.

Clark -- who started dating McCaffery when they both played ball at Iowa -- was also pumped for her man ... congratulating him with a sweet message on Instagram.

"Yayyy!!!" the Indiana Fever guard said. "So happy for you ❤️."

FYI, Clark and McCaffery have been supportive of each other's careers since they both left Iowa ... with Connor helping her work on her shot at Gainbridge FIeldhouse and CC watchin' her man work at Pacers games.

CAITLIN CLARK IN THE HOUSE 🔥



BUCKS/PACERS | GAME 3 ON ESPN pic.twitter.com/V9o47Nvmjl — NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2024 @NBA

McCaffery will replace former NBA star Greg Oden -- who had been a Butler assistant for two seasons.

"Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Butler head coach Thad Matta said.

"Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well and I'm excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run."