Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Caitlin Clark Works On Shooting With Boyfriend After 7-Point Game

Caitlin Clark Works On Jumper W/ Boyfriend ... After 7-Point Game

caitlin clark practicing jump shot with boyfriend.
X/@brettbensley/@DomMirandaTV

The Indiana Fever got a rare victory on Thursday, but Caitlin Clark clearly wasn't satisfied with her performance ... honing her craft with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, right after the game.

The superstar rookie was caught on video working out on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court after putting up only 7 points in the Fever's 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream ... with her man offering up his assistance.

You can see the 6-foot guard taking several mid-range shots while McCaffery played defense ... perhaps to get the not-so-great shooting performance outta her system -- as Clark went 1-6 from three and 3-11 from the field in the contest.

caitlin clark and boyfriend sub
Instagram/@connor_m30

FYI, McCaffery also played hoops at Iowa ... and the 6'6" former guard is currently a member of the Indiana Pacers coaching staff.

CC fans loved seeing the couple spend time together during their busy schedules ... with one saying "Good job BF ❤️ this is a great support system."

Connor McCaffery On The Court
Launch Gallery
Connor McCaffery On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Clark and McCaffery have been together for over a year now ... and Connor recently praised their time together.

SECRETS EXPOSED
TMZ Studios

"Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me," McCaffery said on their anniversary. "Can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️."

A real-life "Love & Basketball" story.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later