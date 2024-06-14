Caitlin Clark Works On Shooting With Boyfriend After 7-Point Game

The Indiana Fever got a rare victory on Thursday, but Caitlin Clark clearly wasn't satisfied with her performance ... honing her craft with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, right after the game.

The superstar rookie was caught on video working out on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court after putting up only 7 points in the Fever's 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream ... with her man offering up his assistance.

Caitlin Clark right back out to the court to get shots up after the Fever win tonight. pic.twitter.com/8EZLLv48nr — Brett Bensley (@brettbensley) June 14, 2024 @brettbensley

You can see the 6-foot guard taking several mid-range shots while McCaffery played defense ... perhaps to get the not-so-great shooting performance outta her system -- as Clark went 1-6 from three and 3-11 from the field in the contest.

FYI, McCaffery also played hoops at Iowa ... and the 6'6" former guard is currently a member of the Indiana Pacers coaching staff.

CC fans loved seeing the couple spend time together during their busy schedules ... with one saying "Good job BF ❤️ this is a great support system."

Clark and McCaffery have been together for over a year now ... and Connor recently praised their time together.

Play video content TMZ Studios

"Doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me," McCaffery said on their anniversary. "Can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person 🤞🏼 love you ❤️."

Caitlin Clark in the gym with her boyfriend after the W 🔥 (via @DomMirandaTV) pic.twitter.com/8HmWVCi70H — Overtime (@overtime) June 14, 2024 @overtime