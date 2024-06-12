Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Caitlin Clark Hilariously Blocks Kid's Shot At Charity Event

Caitlin Clark It's A Block Party!!! ... Stuffs Kid's Shot At Charity Event

If going up against little kids on the basketball court was an Olympic sport, Caitlin Clark would certainly make the team ... 'cause the Indiana Fever superstar blocked the hell outta a youngin' at a charity event!!

The hilarious highlight went down at Gainbridge's Habitat for Humanity event this week ... when CC playfully went 1-on-1 with a lucky fan in attendance.

In a clip from the gathering, the boy is shown dribbling up the court as Clark played D ... and even though he was barely 3-feet tall, he pulled up with a shot attempt over the 6-foot guard.

We assume he thought Clark was gonna ease up on defense due to the age gap ... but she showed no mercy -- and ended up blockin' his shot mid-air!!

"That's not fair," the kid said to Clark as she laughed.

The defense apparently didn't stop there -- Clark then blocked the boy's shot another four times after that, according to witnesses.

There were other fun moments with the kids, too ... Clark, 22, posed for pics with those in attendance ... and one even said, "This is the best day ever!"

It's good to see the No. 1 overall pick in great spirits -- it was just announced she would not be a member of Team USA's women's basketball roster for the Paris Games.

Shout-out to Clark for making everyone's day at the event ... we're excited for a rematch in a few years when the kid hits a growth spurt.

