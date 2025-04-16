Ex-MLS Star Aaron Boupendza Dead At 28 ... After Fall From Balcony

Former MLS star Aaron Boupendza -- who helped FC Cincinnati win the Supporters' Shield in 2023 -- has tragically passed away after falling from a balcony. He was just 28 years old.

The pro footballer, who was playing for Zhejiang FC, died on Wednesday at his apartment building in China.

Local police have launched an investigation into Boupendza's death, reportedly treating it as "suspicious."

The Gabonese native began his soccer career in 2015 and played for numerous clubs ... including FC Cincinnati, which he helped win the Eastern Conference and the Supporters' Shield, given to the team with the best regular season record.

"We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China," the team said.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him. Rest in Peace, Aaron."

Boupendza secured 96 goals in 218 appearances ... and became the leading scorer in 2020 when he played with Hatayspor in the Turkish Super League.