George Foreman Filmmaker Reflects On Death Of Boxer, Importance To Black Community

George Foreman's death is still being felt in the boxing world ... and now the filmmaker behind the "Big George Foreman" biopic is opening up on the late-heavyweight champ's impact, especially amongst the Black community.

TMZ Sports recently spoke with George Tillman Jr., the man who not only directed but also co-wrote the film that was released in mid-2023 ... a movie most fans loved.

Tillman Jr. and Foreman came to know each other well ... and with the death of Big George, we asked about the legacy the larger-than-life figure leaves behind.

"You see the economic level where we come from. All the obstacles that are in front of us. George dropped out [of school] very early on, joined the Peace Corps. All those things, he's ours. He's where we come from in terms of being African American," Tillman Jr. explained, adding ... "and trying to overcome all those obstacles, the idea of resilience, and I think that's something that we really love about his journey."

GT Jr. also told the story of meeting Foreman for the first time.

"I was just amazed at how big he was. How strong," Tillman Jr. told us.

But, for as physically imposing as he was, Foreman was a sweet and caring man.

"That was my first experience, but I say how gentle he was. He invited me down to Houston, and that was the beginning of him driving me around to where he came from, and how he came from rags to riches," Tillman Jr. explained.

As the movie Tillman Jr. made explained, Foreman dealt with anger issues as a young man ... but that changed when he found God, something the director applauds.

"[Anger's] something he dealt with all his life, and it's something that when he became a minister that sort of changed. Just being around him I saw that you can change. You can be a better person."