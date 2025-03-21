Boxing Legend George Foreman Dead at 76

Boxing legend George Foreman has died at 76 years old, his family announced Friday.

"Big George" -- a two-time heavyweight champion -- participated in some of the most important boxing events of all time.

Foreman burst onto the scene in 1968 at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City ... where he won a gold medal.

Shortly after the Games, George turned pro. In 1973, Foreman defeated then undefeated heavyweight champ, Joe Frazier, securing his first title just years into his professional career.

After defending the belt twice, George, 25 years old and unbeaten, faced Muhammad Ali in 1974 in one of the most memorable boxing matches ever, coined "The Rumble In The Jungle," in Zaire.

Ali shocked Foreman, winning by 8th round TKO.

In 1977, Foreman retired and became an ordained minister shortly after hanging up his gloves. George dedicated his life to God ... and preached at a Houston area church.

After a 10-year hiatus from the sport, George announced his comeback in at nearly 40 years old in 1988.

Despite no longer having the crushing power punches he had in his earlier days, Foreman once again became heavyweight champion in 1994 at the age of 45, defeating 26-year-old Michael Moorer.

As great of a fighter as he was, his family also highlighted his personal accomplishments outside of the ring -- "A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

"A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name -- for his family.

On top of being one of the most popular pugilists in the world, he was also the face of the iconic George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine.