Kendrick Perkins Held Back In Heated Argument At Son's AAU Game

Play video content Video: Kendrick Perkins Gets Into Heated Exchange at Son’s AAU Game TMZSports.com

Ex-NBA player Kendrick Perkins found himself in the middle of the action at his son's AAU game over the weekend ... when he lunged at the opposition in a heated altercation -- but his side says he was simply defending his players.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident that went down toward the end of the YPG Perkins and Swaveway Playaz matchup at the Trae Young Family Athletic Center in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday ... which picks up with the Celtics champ-turned-youth coach shouting at the other squad's staff.

Witnesses tell us it was a pretty chippy matchup on both sides ... and it got to the point where the ESPN analyst felt the need to address it. Sources close to Perk tell us a non-basketball play on one of his players set him off.

It was a passionate exchange ... with men getting in front of Perk and pushing him back, which is pretty impressive since he was listed at 6'10" and 270 pounds during his playing days.

Norman Police Department officers were working as off-duty security for the event ... and we're told they assisted in resolving the matter. Norman PD added nothing warranted any criminal charges or further involvement on its end.

We reached out to 41-year-old Perk's rep, Kennard McGuire, who told us, "Kendrick is very passionate about everything, especially when it involves his kids."

"We're not going to waste water on an imaginary fire."

Perkins had a lengthy career in the NBA with the Celtics, Thunder, Cavaliers and Pelicans ... and made a name for himself as an enforcer and defensive standout.

On top of his TV gig, he coaches young hoopers -- including his son, Kenxton, who is one of the top talents in the Class of 2030.