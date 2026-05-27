President Donald Trump Considers Attending NBA Finals After Knicks Clinch Spot

President Donald Trump's a New Yorker first and foremost ... so of course he's considering playing hooky from the White House to watch his beloved Knicks.

According to the New York Times -- POTUS is seriously considering showing up to Madison Square Garden to cheer on the squad during the NBA finals sometime next week.

The outlet reports President Trump planned to hit up MSG Wednesday for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals if the Cleveland Cavaliers had pulled off a win Monday against New York in Game 4 ... but they fell way short -- losing 130-93.

Trump's a longtime fan of the team ... and friend of Knicks owner James Dolan. The NYT reports Dolan has donated to Trump's political campaigns and even got married at Mar-a-Lago in 2018.

The prez has embraced sports during his presidency ... attending multiple UFC fights, football games, and golf events. He's even hosting a UFC fight on the White House lawn later this month.

But going into the heart of deeply blue -- not just for the Knicks, but politically -- Manhattan could lead to a chorus of boos for Trump.

Play video content 10/27/24 Video: Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Blasted For Joke About Puerto Rico at Trump Rally

The last time he was in Madison Square Garden appears to be October 2024 -- when he held a rally in the venue -- which critics compared to a Nazi gathering. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe found himself in particularly hot water for a crack he made about Puerto Rico.