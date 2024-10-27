Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Blasted For Joke About Puerto Rico at Trump Rally

Play video content

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is taking some heat after his appearance at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally ... cracking a joke about Puerto Rico that's got some big names up in arms.

The controversial comic -- who is known for pushing the envelope in his sets -- took the stage in NYC Sunday before the former POTUS came out ... and, he made jokes skewering people of all races and creeds.

While many of his jokes drew positive or mixed reactions from the crowd, one did not seem to go over well in the building ... when Hinchcliffe joked there's a floating island of garbage in the ocean -- and, it's called Puerto Rico.

Check out the clip ... the audience doesn't seem to know what to do -- and, even Hinchcliffe acknowledges he's reached some sort of line with the crowd.

Gov. Walz and @AOC react to this clip: “When you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that's what they think about you. It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them… I want every Puerto Rican in Philadelphia and Reading and… https://t.co/L5GdSvLJWT pic.twitter.com/y9DQTABM0v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024 @KamalaHQ

Numerous public figures have already reacted to the joke ... including Kamala Harris' VP candidate Tim Walz and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who were on a Twitch stream together at the time.

Walz points out Puerto Rican people are American citizens that pay taxes and serve in the military ... and, to put them down like Hinchcliffe did just isn't right.

These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his “busy schedule” to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist. I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a… https://t.co/VFxHRcdv5k — Tony Hinchcliffe (@TonyHinchcliffe) October 27, 2024 @TonyHinchcliffe

Hinchcliffe quickly responded to Walz, saying he's a comic ... and, if he'd watched the whole set, he'd know Hinchcliffe took aim at a bunch of different people -- not just Puerto Ricans.

Ricky Martin posts, "This is what they think of us" pic.twitter.com/YtOo7s4Cpv — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 27, 2024 @thor_benson

Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, Congressman Ritchie Torres, Puerto Rico Republican Party Chairman Ángel Cintrón and more have all posted about politics in the aftermath of Hinchcliffe's jokes ... and, they seem none to happy with him.

Play video content 5/5/24 Netflix

BTW ... if Hinchcliffe's name sounds familiar, you may remember him from the Roast of Tom Brady -- where he threw several wild barbs at Kim Kardashian.