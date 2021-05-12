Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Makes Racist Jokes About Asian MC

Play video content Peng Dang / Twitter

A white comedian used the cloak of comedy to spew incredibly racist rhetoric against another comedian -- the guy who introduced him on stage -- without batting an eyelash.

Tony Hinchcliffe -- famous for writing for the 'Comedy Central Roast' series and working on Joe Rogan's podcast -- did a set last week in Austin, where fellow comic Peng Dang (who is of Chinese descent) introduced him at Big Laugh Comedy.

Dang was more than courteous in the intro, telling the crowd to "give it up for the one and only, Tony Hinchcliffe" ... but as soon as Tony grabbed the mic, he went right into excoriating Dang -- calling him a "filthy little f***ing c****" and going on to mock his accent.

The racism wasn't lost on Dang. He posted the clip and wrote, "Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe. This is what he said. Happy Asian (AAPI) Heritage Month!"

Now, one could argue Hinchcliffe is famously known as an insult comic -- he is -- and that this is right up his alley ... and he didn't mean anything by it. Even if true, times have changed -- so these types of jokes aren't gonna fly anymore, especially right now when violence against Asians is spiking nationwide. Frankly, these jokes are cheap and mean.