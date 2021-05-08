Henry Golding Says Education, Awareness Key to Ending Asian Hate

5/8/2021 12:50 AM PT
WE NEED TO STAY VIGILANT
Henry Golding says the latest heinous attack in San Francisco makes it painfully obvious America needs more awareness about Asian hate -- but he's hopeful we can put an end to it.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star was in Beverly Hills when we asked him about the recent attack on 2 elderly Asian women, which he calls horrific and cowardly.

As terrible as that situation was -- thankfully, both women survived and a suspect's been arrested -- Henry tells us people are standing up to Asian hate and violence more and more ... and he believes it's making a difference.

Sadly, the harsh reality is that these attacks keep happening, so the actor says there's still a need to educate loved ones about the dangers and keep spreading awareness. To that point, we also got his take on what Hollywood's doing to help the movement.

Bottom line -- Henry does see a light at the end of the tunnel.

