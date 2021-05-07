Asian Women Stabbed in San Francisco, Heinous Attack Caught on Video
Asian Hate Attacker Stabs 2 Elderly Women ... Video, Witnesses Lead to Arrest
5/7/2021 7:07 AM PT
Two elderly Asian women are recovering after this brazen and heinous stabbing in San Francisco -- so brutal the blade broke off inside one of the victims.
The attack happened Tuesday around 5 PM along Market Street where an 84-year-old and 63-year-old were randomly attacked by a man. You can see he comes up behind them, completely unprovoked and stabs them with a knife reportedly bigger than one of the victim's arms.
𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚: after much discussion and debate, I am choosing to show you video I obtained from sources of the two Asian senior women were stabbed along Market Street this week.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021 @DionLimTV
This was not an easy decision.
Here is why:
(1/5) #StopAsianHate #AAPI pic.twitter.com/K6Q2ElTn6U
The 63-year-old was stabbed in the back, and then the attacker moved over to the 84-year-old, and used so much force while stabbing her, his knife was lodged in her body -- according to KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim, who first obtained the video
The older victim suffered a punctured lung, and her family shared her X-ray showing the huge blade which doctors later removed.
This is the x-ray of the knife in 85-year old Mrs. Fong’s body.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 6, 2021 @DionLimTV
Like my previous Tweet of the video showing the stabbing— I sat on this photo & debated if showing it provided value & context. Here is why my team & I believe it can.
(1/3) #StopAAPIHate #AAPI pic.twitter.com/MhaScycPmW
San Francisco PD says the 63-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both women remain hospitalized.
Cops identified 54-year-old Patrick Thompson as the suspect -- he was arrested a couple of hours after the attack and booked on 2 charges of attempted murder and elder abuse. Investigators are working to determine if the incident was motivated by racial bias.