Asian Women Stabbed in San Francisco, Heinous Attack Caught on Video

Asian Hate Attacker Stabs 2 Elderly Women ... Video, Witnesses Lead to Arrest

5/7/2021 7:07 AM PT
Two elderly Asian women are recovering after this brazen and heinous stabbing in San Francisco -- so brutal the blade broke off inside one of the victims.

The attack happened Tuesday around 5 PM along Market Street where an 84-year-old and 63-year-old were randomly attacked by a man. You can see he comes up behind them, completely unprovoked and stabs them with a knife reportedly bigger than one of the victim's arms.

The 63-year-old was stabbed in the back, and then the attacker moved over to the 84-year-old, and used so much force while stabbing her, his knife was lodged in her body -- according to KGO-TV reporter Dion Lim, who first obtained the video

The older victim suffered a punctured lung, and her family shared her X-ray showing the huge blade which doctors later removed.

San Francisco PD says the 63-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both women remain hospitalized.

Cops identified 54-year-old Patrick Thompson as the suspect -- he was arrested a couple of hours after the attack and booked on 2 charges of attempted murder and elder abuse. Investigators are working to determine if the incident was motivated by racial bias.

