Michelle Obama Blasts Donald Trump's 'Gross Incompetence' at Kamala Harris Rally

Michelle Obama says Donald Trump's not competent enough to be president ... blasting the former prez for the mistakes she feels he made in his first term -- and, saying he straight-up tried to steal the job.

The former First Lady of the United States spoke at Kamala Harris' rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Saturday afternoon ... and, she kicked off her remarks by taking aim at the Republican nominee for president.

Michelle calls him out for stripping away reproductive freedoms, rolling back protections of LGBTQ+ citizens and going for harsh punishments against Black Lives Matter protestors, among other issues she vented to the crowd.

Michelle then adds when the Ameican people fired Trump from the presidency ... he tried to steal it back -- a reference to the infamous January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Michelle asks the crowd to forgive her if she seems frustrated ... 'cause she says she's tired that some people are "choosing to ignor Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn."

She says Trump's showing obvious mental decline, erratic behavior and his felony record ... basically, Obama left new insult unturned during this rally.

Michelle dedicated a large portion of her speech to talking about abortion rights ... saying a furute with Donald Trump will only see more reproductive freedoms stripped away.

Obama's just the latest big name to step up and stump for Harris ... with her husband Barack appearing alongside stars like Bruce Springsteen and Eminem in recent weeks.

Just last night, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland appeared in support of Harris during a rally in Houston, Texas.