Tina Knowles Lands in NYC After Taking 'Black Jobs' Dig at Kamala Harris Rally

Tina Knowles wasn't in Houston for long ... flying back from her home state to New York City early Saturday -- hours after firing off about Donald Trump's "Black jobs" comment.

Beyoncé's mom touched down at LaGuardia Airport Saturday morning looking professional in an all-black pantsuit complete with shoulder pads.

She carried several bags with her while walking out into the NYC sun ... with a big smile on her face just hours after introducing her daughter at Kamala Harris' Houston rally.

ICYMI ... TK took the stage Friday night before Bey rocked the crowd in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' bid to become the first female president in U.S.A. history.

Tina took a shot at Republican nominee Donald Trump during her speech too ... saying she's been "blessed" with a number of Black jobs over the years -- a reference to Trump saying immigrants were coming in to take Black jobs.

As we told you .. Beyoncé and her Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland took to the stage last night to tell women to vote for Harris and regain autonomy over their bodies. Abortion laws are incredibly strict in Texas.

Bey made the crowd go wild when she said she didn't come to the event as a celebrity or a politician ... but, instead as a mother.