Beyoncé Was Bullied Growing Up, Mom Tina Knowles Claims

Beyoncé may have risen to the top of the Beyhive, but her peers didn't always look at her as a queen, according to her mom ... who says the pop star got bullied growing up.

Tina Knowles sat down for a conversation with Vogue and, she shares memories about her three girls -- Bey, Solange and Kelly Rowland -- growing up ... including the heartbreaking bullying her elder daughter experienced.

Listen to Mama Knowles tell it ... despite her onstage persona know, Tina insists Beyoncé was quite shy back in the day -- and, unfortunately, the timidness led to some run-ins with bullies.

TK says her daughter handled business when it came time to do so though ... saying Beyoncé stood up to bullies when they went after one of her friends -- and, they didn't bother her again after that.

As for Solange and Kelly ... Tina remembers them as an activist and peacemaker respectively -- and, the wistful smile on her face makes it clear she's got fond memories of those early days.

Beyoncé's opened up about the bullying years ago, during a 2003 interview with Oprah where she says other kids laughed at how big her ears were ... she's cracking up during the clip though, so seems clear she'd come to terms with it.

Despite coming out two months ago, Bey's "Cowboy Carter" is still top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts -- and, it broke records on Spotify after its release. And, her "Renaissance" tour last year literally boosted the American economy ... so, petty grudges aren't really on her radar these days.