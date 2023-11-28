Tina Knowles Defends Beyoncé After Fans Accuse Her of Lightening Skin

Tina Knowles is defending Beyoncé in the face of accusations the singer is lightening her skin and hair to look white ... saying she's had enough of the negative narratives.

Beyoncé's mom sounded off Tuesday on social media, reacting to scores of online fan comments questioning her daughter's look at Saturday's premiere of her "Renaissance" movie.

Tina's referencing fan comments on Beyoncé's platinum blonde hair and skin color -- some comments even accused her of bleaching her skin.

Tina says those accusations are stupid, ignorant, self-hating and racist ... and she says it's sad that some Black people "continue with the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."

Beyoncé's mom says her daughter "wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement" ... pointing out the theme for the movie premiere, and the whole "Renaissance" tour, was silver.

Tina says the folks accusing Beyoncé of trying to look white are nothing but clowns, losers, bozos and "sad little haters" who are just jealous.

She even mentions she's upset with TMZ because we reached out to Beyoncé's hairstylist to see if they had a comment about what fans were saying about her look at the premiere.

Tina says Black celebrities have been wearing platinum hair since Etta James way back in the day, adding ... "I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"