Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Concert Movie Premiere Reunites Destiny's Child

Beyoncé brought out the old and the new Saturday night ... unveiling her new 'Renaissance' flick, and bringing together the group that launched her career.

Bey hosted the debut of her film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Bev Hills, and Destiny's Child was front and center. Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams showed up, along with founding members of the group, LaToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson.

There was a slew of celebs to watch the film ... Janelle Monáe, Lori Harvey, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts, Tina Knowles, Tyler Perry, Tia Mowry, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Issa Rae, Andra Day and that's just a partial list.