Taylor Swift Seems Back to Herself After Tragic Death of Fan in Rio de Janeiro

Taylor Swift Puts On Dazzling Performance In Brazil ... After Tragic Death Of Fan

11/25/2023 5:39 AM PT
Taylor Swift Performing in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Getty

Taylor Swift was back to herself during a Friday concert in Brazil after mourning the death of a fan just one week ago.

TS hit the stage to perform in front of a packed crowd in São Paulo last evening -- and she appeared to be in great spirits, wearing a glittering silver and blue bodysuit with matching knee-high boots.

The pop superstar was beaming as she pranced around the stage strumming her guitar -- and even stopped at one point to flex her arm muscles.

taylor swift
Getty

Taylor treated the audience to two surprise tunes -- "Now That We Don't Talk" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)" and "Innocent" from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." This marked Taylor's first of three nights of sold-out performances at Allianz Parque stadium in Sao Paolo.

taylor swift
Getty

The positive vibes stood in stark contrast to the dark atmosphere that hung over her Rio de Janeiro concert the previous Friday when one of her fans died.

Just before Taylor went on stage, Ana Clara Benevides Machado fell ill amid the city's oppressive heat and was rushed to a hospital, where she passed away. Brazilian authorities are looking into the cause of her death, while investigating the organizers of the concert to determine if they committed any wrongdoing.

taylor swift

After the show, Taylor posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying she was "devastated" by Ana's death. She also postponed her Saturday concert in Rio due to the high temps, but then returned for her Sunday performance, honoring Ana with one of her songs.

