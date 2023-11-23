Taylor Swift Brazil Concert Triggers Police Probe After Fan Dies at Stadium

Police in Brazil have reportedly opened a probe into the organizers of last Friday’s oppressively hot Taylor Swift concert that left one fan dead and the pop star gasping for air.

A rep for Rio de Janiero’s Civil Police Department said they launched an investigation into Time4Fun, the company that arranged the event at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium on November 17, according to NBC News.

Investigators from the consumer delegations department are specifically looking into whether Time4Fun committed the “crime of endangering the life and health” of the show’s attendees, the spokesperson said. The rep added that company execs will also be called to testify.

As you know, Ana Clara Benevides Machado fell unconscious before Taylor hit the stage during the record-breaking heat that night.

Ana later passed away at a hospital, and prosecutors announced they would investigate her cause of death, which has not been disclosed.

Play video content

As for Taylor, she was filmed seemingly struggling to breathe on stage during her performance. Fans took to social media and expressed their concern for her well-being.

They also demanded Time4Fun supply more water to fans at Taylor’s next 2 shows in Rio, although one was subsequently postponed due to the heat.

Play video content

On Thursday, company execs issued a statement, apologizing to concertgoers and admitting they had made mistakes, saying they “did not economize in our efforts or resources to follow the best global practices in our industry to guarantee the comfort and safety of all.”