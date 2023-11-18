Taylor Swift Mourns After Death of Her Fan at Brazil Concert

Taylor Swift is grieving over the death of a concertgoer in Brazil ... saying the tragedy has left her devastated with a "shattered heart."

The pop star took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt letter after her Friday night "Eras' tour show at Estádio Olimpico Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Taylor wrote, “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this."

She then said there was little information about what happened, except that her admirer was female and "so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Taylor also pointed out that she would not speak about the death when she hits the stage Saturday night because she is “overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”

Taylor wrapped it up by saying her heart breaks for the fan's family and friends, noting this tragic event was the last thing she wanted to bring to Brazil.

Meanwhile, during Friday's 3-hour performance, Taylor made sure all of her so-called "Swifties" in the crowd were given plenty of water to keep them hydrated in the 100-degree heat.

