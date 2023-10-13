Israeli Teen's Mom Told Her To Focus On Taylor Swift Concert When Hiding From Hamas
10/13/2023 8:32 AM PT
An Israeli teen girl and her family hid from Hamas terrorists for hours on end ... and her mom kept her mind distracted by focusing on an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.
13-year-old Renana Botzer Swissa told CBS News she rushed into her family' safe room Saturday with her parents and grandmother as Hamas aggressors raided the settlement of Kfar Aza -- near the Gaza border.
Swissa says her mom, Ilanit, used Taylor as a means of distracting her teenage daughter from the potentially fatal possibilities that could arise if they were found ... telling Swissa to think about the Europe concert in June as something happy to look forward to.
She says the thought of seeing Taylor live gave her hope that they'd make it out of the unspeakable evil alive, but admits terrible thoughts were still looming over her -- including worries that she'd be kidnapped, raped, or even killed.
Swissa also made a promise to her mom, saying she'd let her give her kisses if they survived ... this after she apparently had been playfully getting annoyed by all the smooches she'd been given.
Since making it out of the safe room alive 16 hours later, Ilanit says she's been giving her daughter nothing but kisses.
As you know, the destruction has continued to intensify in the Middle East since Hamas first attacked Israel on Saturday -- the current total death count is reportedly over 3,000, which includes 27 Americans.