Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance at Taylor's Swift's Film Premiere

Beyoncé is letting all the world know ... she's a "Swifty," too!!

Queen Bey made a surprise, unannounced appearance at Taylor Swift's now legendary premiere for her "Eras" tour concert film at The Grove in L.A. Wednesday night.

Taylor looked stunning in a $12,000 blue dress created by none other than Oscar de la Renta. And Beyoncé was the epitome of cool in her all-black bodysuit, chrome bustier and dark sunglasses.

Play video content

Both superstars gave thousands of "Swifty" fans an even bigger treat -- posing together for photos on the red carpet in front of a wall of throwback images of Taylor and a huge ad for her movie.

Play video content

Everyone then piled into the theater to watch the movie -- of course, Beyonce and Taylor had a front-row seat and they proved it by posting an Instagram video of themselves sitting next to each other. Beyonce playfully tossed popcorn on the ground as Taylor stuffed a kernel into her mouth.

In the caption, Taylor partly wrote, "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyone's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms."

TMZ first reported ... Taylor was planning to pop up at the premiere after questions swirled about whether she would attend. The music icon took selfies with 2,200 of her excited "Swifties," who were lucky enough to be handpicked to watch the movie with her.

As you know, Taylor moved up the release date from Friday to Thursday, but that didn't impact security at The Grove, which shut down for the first time in 2 decades for the event.

Hundreds of guards were posted outside the shopping center to keep an eye on things. Barricades were also set up all around the perimeter.