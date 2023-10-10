Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Couples Halloween Costumes Sell Out Online

Folks who wanna be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can play make-believe on Halloween -- and it's a lock that lots of people will do just that, much to the joy of one costume shop raking in the dough.

A rep for 3 Wishes, an online Halloween retailer, tells TMZ ... their Taylor and Travis-inspired getups this year are far and away the most popular costumes, as people snap 'em up in droves. So much so, they're completely sold out!

Customers have been able to double-dip a bit, up to this point -- 3 Wishes has had 2 different TS costume options ... a solo "Pop Star" one and a separate item that actually paired the pop star costume with a whole other football player outfit. Naturally, that's in the style of the Chiefs tight end ... right down to his jersey number.

Those were selling for $27.95 and $119.95, respectively, but now -- 3 Wishes says its inventory's been ransacked by fans wanting to resemble the new shownbiz "it" couple. They had 500 of the solo TS costumes, and 300 of the duo costumes.

Play video content 9/24/23 X/@paytonsun

We're told the Taylor/Travis duo costume is their second-fastest-selling product in the company's history -- with their 'Tiger King' costume from 2020 still reigning supreme. 3 Wishes says they're out of stock right now, but will re-up on the 16th.