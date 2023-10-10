Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Couples Halloween Costumes Sell Out Online

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Halloween 'Stumes Selling Out ... Couple Getup's a Hot Ticket

10/10/2023 12:30 AM PT
taylor swift travis kelce
Getty/3 Wishes Composite

Folks who wanna be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can play make-believe on Halloween -- and it's a lock that lots of people will do just that, much to the joy of one costume shop raking in the dough.

A rep for 3 Wishes, an online Halloween retailer, tells TMZ ... their Taylor and Travis-inspired getups this year are far and away the most popular costumes, as people snap 'em up in droves. So much so, they're completely sold out!

3 Wishes

Customers have been able to double-dip a bit, up to this point -- 3 Wishes has had 2 different TS costume options ... a solo "Pop Star" one and a separate item that actually paired the pop star costume with a whole other football player outfit. Naturally, that's in the style of the Chiefs tight end ... right down to his jersey number.

Those were selling for $27.95 and $119.95, respectively, but now -- 3 Wishes says its inventory's been ransacked by fans wanting to resemble the new shownbiz "it" couple. They had 500 of the solo TS costumes, and 300 of the duo costumes.

9/24/23
YOU BELONG WITH ME???
X/@paytonsun

We're told the Taylor/Travis duo costume is their second-fastest-selling product in the company's history -- with their 'Tiger King' costume from 2020 still reigning supreme. 3 Wishes says they're out of stock right now, but will re-up on the 16th.

TLDR? You can still get your Trayvis fix from 3 Wishes if you can wait another few days -- but if you need something right now ... try one of their other best-sellers -- furry costumes!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later