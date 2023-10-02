Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce NFL Ratings Down 4 Million From Previous Week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seemingly still going strong ... but the number of folks tuning in for updates as Taylor cheers TK on dipped as Taylor went back for seconds.

The TV ratings are in ... Sunday night's telecast of NBC's Sunday Night Football saw 20.31 million viewers for a matchup between Travis' Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets.

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

The overall figure was the biggest on TV last night, but it's 4 million less than last Sunday's Chiefs game, which drew 24.32 million ... the first time Taylor cheered on Travis from a suite.

Of course, last week's Chiefs game was on a different network, FOX instead of this week's NBC, and in a different time slot ... 4:25 PM ET kickoff instead of this week's 8:20 PM ET start.

There was a lot more hype around Taylor and Travis heading into the Chief-Jets game, though, and even more star power in the second week.

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

Taylor's new bestie, Brittany Mahomes, also joined Taylor in the suite ... ditto for Travis' mother, Donna, who got a big hug from Taylor.

Play video content NBC Boston

Before the game, Travis was spotted leaving Taylor's NYC apartment before heading over to New Jersey for his game ... but they left MetLife Stadium separately, unlike last week in Kansas City when they drove off in a convertible.

Travis and the Chiefs are on CBS next Sunday ... for a 4:25 PM ET kickoff on the road against the Minnesota Vikings -- and it will be interesting if Taylor shows up for her third game in a row, and how the final TV ratings shake out.

