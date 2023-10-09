Barbie, Little Mermaid Halloween Costumes Flying Off Shelves This Year

If there's a competition for the most popular Halloween costumes, Barbie and Ariel, the "Little Mermaid" are queens of the hill this year -- and everything related to those characters is flying off shelves.

A rep for HalloweenCostumes.com tells TMZ ... those 2 themes have been knocking it out of the park for 2023, as expected with the popularity of their movies -- especially "Barbie" -- this year.

For Barbie, the company's officially licensed costumes have been selling 9x as much as they did last year ... and the site's "Barbie-Inspired" looks have also boosted 40%.

As for Ariel, her styles are up nearly 70% in 2023, too -- and the company is just hoping its inventory will be enough to get 'em through the spooky season!

Believe it or not, the movies aren't the only hot topics in the world of Halloween costumes ... we're told there's been a major spike in interest for Beyoncé and Taylor Swift looks -- obviously because of their extremely popular concert tours.

HalloweenCostumes.com has responded to the concert craze by making costume guides for each option -- a combination of some of the site's items that, when put together, make for a pretty great look-alike.