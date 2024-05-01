'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Rips Trump For Farting Up A Storm in Court

Play video content ABC

Sunny Hostin thinks Donald Trump's antics in court could cost him during the general election later this year -- because she seems to think folks will remember him as Gassy Don.

"The View" cohost launched into a diatribe on the hit talk show Wednesday ... sharing her thoughts on 45's criminal trial and candidacy, beginning by expressing her shock at how DT's caught up to President Joe Biden in the polls.

Check out the clip ... SH says she thinks the ex-Prez is slowly starting to lose it -- mentioning how he violated a gag order, leading to a $9k fine, before mentioning his alleged flatulence.

ICYMI ... multiple outlets have reported DT's been cutting the cheese in the middle of his criminal trial for alleged hush-money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels -- and, late-night hosts and social media users have run wild with the rumors.

Play video content CNN

Hostin also mentions how Trump reportedly fell asleep in court the very first day his trial kicked off ... leading her to say it's now appropriate to call Trump "Sleepy Don." In Sunny's view, all this stuff is a bad look for Trump -- and should disqualify him as anyone's choice.

Play video content CNN

Trump's clearly sick of going to court proceedings BTW ... venting his frustration about the courtroom's temperature just last week to a gaggle of reporters -- and making some wonder if the court cranked the A/C to keep Trump up.

BTW ... Joy Behar also mentioned Donald Trump's gas on-air -- and, ya gotta watch the video to hear the legendary comedian's advice to the former president. She thinks he needs medication to help keep him from leaking.