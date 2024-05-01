Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Pack On the PDA For Sunny Beach Day

Jonathan Majors looked lighter than air at the beach with Meagan Good -- and it seems they both know the criminal saga is over ... 'cause they're kissing like there's no tomorrow.

The couple hit up Malibu Tuesday ... putting their love on display by locking lips and cuddling up on the sand. Jonathan -- who has been training hard at the gym recently, which shows -- beamed as he effortlessly carried Meagan on his back and into the ocean at one point.

The duo even braved the Pacific Ocean ... screaming out with laughter when they were hit by one brisk wave. As you can see ... the lovebirds were fully wrapped up in each other.

If this outing is any indication, Jonathan and Meagan are doing better than ever in the aftermath of the ex-Marvel star's assault trial -- where he was convicted on 2 charges.

As we reported reported ... Jonathan was found guilty of 2 misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment for an altercation last year with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He was sentenced to a one-year intervention program instead of jail time. Jonathan still faces a civil suit, as Grace sued him in March for assault, battery, and defamation.

The drama hasn't deterred Jonathan and Meagan's romance. JM and MG first began dating in May 2023 ... with the actress supporting her beau a month later at the start of his high-profile trial. Meagan continued to show her support, even attending Jonathan's sentencing hearing in NYC.