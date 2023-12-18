Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment in Criminal Trial

Jonathan Majors was just found guilty in his criminal trial -- after a jury decided the actor's fate following 3 days of deliberations.

The verdict came down Monday in NYC, and the actor was found guilty on one count of assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. Remember, he'd initially been slapped with 8 separate charges -- all pertaining to alleged assault and harassment -- but before things kicked off ... the D.A.'s office agreed to drop four of them in an effort to consolidate their complaint. He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment

Now, he faces a maximum sentence of up to a year behind bars.

The trial, which lasted about two weeks, had some standout moments right from the jump in opening statements -- when prosecutors alleged Majors had a history of violence in his relationships, and that the March incident in question was simply the latest example.

Prosecutors claim Majors and his accuser, Grace Jabbari, had gotten into an argument that night after she discovered some texts from another woman ... but asserted Majors was the one who escalated things by allegedly twisting her arm behind her back, and her finger as well. They also claimed he threw her back into the car they were in after she attempted to exit. In other words, they alleged he roughed her up ... and the 6-person jury agreed.

One critical piece of evidence presented in court involved surveillance video of the night in question ... showing a scuffle between Majors and Jabbari, plus a foot chase shortly thereafter ... with Majors bolting away from Jabbari, who runs after him for a few blocks.

Jabbari herself also took the stand as the key witness, and she backed the prosecution's case ... namely, that Majors had gotten physical with her that night, and it followed a pattern of controlling/manipulative behavior that, at times, teetered on violence.

She described other alleged instances of Majors losing his temper ... and delivered emotional testimony. On cross, though, Majors' defense team attempted to pick apart her story ... including asking her whether she was actually injured that night, despite security footage that showed her partying after the fact and looking seemingly unharmed/unbothered.

Major's 911 call the day he was arrested was also released ... he called after finding Jabbari passed out in his penthouse apartment and feared she may have attempted suicide.

Throughout the trial, Majors appeared alongside his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, who stood by him during the saga -- whose presence some thought would buy him goodwill.

The bigger question now, of course, is what happens to his career ... it was on the ropes even before the trial -- and now, it feels like he might start to be dropped en masse. It's a big blow ... Majors had already started playing Marvel's next big bad, and he was a rising star in Hollywood with Oscar aspirations too.