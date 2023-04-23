Jonathan Majors' Alleged Victim Seen Partying in New Video From Night in Question

Play video content

We know Jonathan Majors' alleged DV victim was out partying after the incident in question -- but now -- there's video that appears to support Majors' team's claim she was just fine.

TMZ has obtained security footage that was referenced in a filing last week by his legal team -- where they submitted still images that they argued prove their case ... namely, that his woman was not assaulted by Majors at all, and that this whole thing is a false witch hunt.

That's been their argument from the beginning ... and the new video does seem to firm up their POV -- at least on its face, anyway.

Check out the clips for yourself ... we're told this was recorded at Loosie's Nightclub near Little Italy in Lower Manhattan after the taxi altercation with Majors -- which this woman claims turned violent and left her with injuries. However, here, she doesn't look too hurt.

You can view everything that Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, noted in her previous filing -- including where the alleged victim is seen walking in normally, ordering drinks, dancing and pushing her hair back with her hand ... which she claimed was injured by Majors.

There's an interesting moment where this woman is dancing by a DJ booth. She puts her drink down on the ledge, chats with the DJ and then launches forward abruptly ... possibly hitting her head. Later, you see her leaving while holding hands with another woman.

Remember, Majors' attorney claimed last week that her client was not with the alleged victim after the taxi cab moment ... and that he didn't come into contact with her again until the following morning -- when he allegedly found her unconscious in his bathroom.

At that point, he called 911 on her behalf ... and that's when cops showed up and arrested him.

His team all along has also insisted purported text messages sent from the alleged victim to Jonathan in the aftermath of all this -- where she appears to recant her allegations and apologize to him -- do not make any reference to injuries supposedly inflicted by him.