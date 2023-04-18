Jonathan Majors Reportedly Dropped by Management Team After Assault Arrest

Jonathan Majors reportedly had the door closed behind him by his management team ... getting dropped after last month's arrest for allegedly assaulting a woman.

According to Deadline, Majors' talent management company Entertainment 360 gave him the boot -- and the PR firm The Lede Company also pulled the plug on working with the actor.

Italian luxury fashion house Valentino has also uninvited Majors as its guest at this year's Met Gala ... according to the report.

All this rejection's coming after the "Creed 3" star was arrested last month in NYC for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping his GF in a taxi.

Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry told us the alleged victim texted the actor after he got arrested to say ... "she was the one who used physical force against him."

And as you know, Majors has been working in Hollywood nonstop recently ... and he's set up to be the next big villain in the MCU. Deadline reports there have been no talks within Marvel to strip him of the role at this time.