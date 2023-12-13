Jonathan Majors 911 Call Claims GF May Have Attempted Suicide

Play video content

Jonathan Majors thought Grace Jabbari tried taking her own life after their messy breakup, telling 911 dispatchers she insinuated as much before finding her unconscious on the floor of his apartment.

TMZ obtained the 911 call Jonathan made the day he was arrested ... and he says he's calling for an "attempted suicide."

Jonathan tells the dispatcher Grace said she might harm herself after they broke up, and he spent the night in a hotel. JM claims Grace had locked him out of his penthouse apartment in Manhattan.

In the audio, Jonathan says the building's doorman had to help him get inside, where he found Grace passed out in his closet. He says she's naked from the waist down, appears to be unconscious and has a cut behind her ear.

Jonathan stays on the line until first responders arrive ... and he seems concerned about Grace. The dispatcher asks him if she had fallen, but he's unsure.

As we reported ... two NYPD officers also responded, and they testified that when Grace woke up, she asked how she'd gotten there and asked if Majors was there or if he was outside, seemingly worried.

The cops also testified Grace asked them why her ear had hurt -- remember, the cut ear is one of the reasons Jonathan is being prosecuted -- but they conceded on the stand they did not ask her if she'd fallen.

Remember ... Grace told cops Jonathan had attacked her following a dispute the night before, and he ended up being arrested.