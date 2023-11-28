Jonathan Majors Cuddles Girlfriend Meagan Good in NYC Day Before Trial

Jonathan Majors is finding comfort in the arms of his girlfriend, Meagan Good, just one day before he's set to appear in front of a jury for the start of his criminal trial.

The embattled actor -- who's been charged with harassment and assault in the Big Apple after allegedly putting hands on his ex, Grace Jabbari, earlier this year -- was cuddling up with MG out in the streets of NYC Tuesday.

The two grubbed at Jack's Wife Freda ... and as you can see in these photos, obtained by TMZ, they were showing off a lot of love and PDA.

Meagan and Jon, who were both wearing all black, nuzzled one another in the street outside the restaurant ... and eventually switched positions a bit, to where JM had his arm draped around his lady with her back leaned up against him.

Safe to say, these pictures are worth more than a thousand words, especially ahead of such a big day for him and, arguably, his reputation and career down the line ... showing Meagan is standing by Jonathan amid this tumultuous time.

Meagan has been by Jonathan's side pretty much throughout his criminal case ... which is interesting, considering their relationship kinda came out of nowhere, right on the heels of the ugly allegations hurled against him.

Play video content 6/20/23 AP

Remember, Jabbari alleges she and Jonathan got into an argument back in March -- and claims things got physical ... to the point where she says he struck her, and caused injuries.

He's denied any such attack ... in fact, he claims it was actually Jabbari who got physical with him -- not the other way around. Jabbari actually ended up getting arrested and booked well after the initial incident ... but the D.A. refused to prosecute.

Majors' team has pointed to surveillance footage of Jabbari partying after the alleged beating she claims she took from JM ... and they say she looks completely uninjured/unbothered.